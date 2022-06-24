Man to be sentenced for attempted murder in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sentencing is set for Friday for a man found guilty of attempted murder in Evansville.

31-year-old Christopher Britton was found guilty of shooting a woman back in September of 2021.

31 year old Christopher Britton (Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office)

Authorities say the woman was found lying along the side of the road with multiple gunshot wounds.

She was taken to the hospital where she underwent surgery and survived.

We’ll have updates on his sentencing tonight on 14 news.

