Man arrested in Gibson Co. after 2 state chase

WABASH CO., Ill. and GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - One man is in jail, now facing charges in two states, after an overnight chase.

Officials with the Wabash County, Illinois, Sheriff’s Office say they tried to pull over a car around 11:30 p.m. Thursday for several traffic violations.

They say the driver wouldn’t stop, and a chase began. Deputies say it went into rural Gibson County, mainly on side and gravel roads.

Deputies were able to use stop sticks in the Patoka area to bring the hour long chase to a stop.

We’re told the driver, 52-year-old Michael Perkins, was arrested. There was a passenger, but she was not charged.

Deputies say Perkins faces several charges in Gibson County, and will later face charges back in Wabash County.

Court records show Perkins has prior arrests for meth.

