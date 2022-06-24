Kentucky Transportation Cabinet: Semi overturned on US 431 in Daviess County

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a semi has overturned on southbound US 431 in Daviess County.

According to a press release, the crash is blocking the highway near the intersection at KY 140.

KYTC says traffic will be detoured to KY 554 in order to move the semi.

They also say a wrecker is heading to the scene to remove the tractor trailer.

