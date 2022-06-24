Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet: Semi overturned on US 431 in Daviess County

(WFIE)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a semi has overturned on southbound US 431 in Daviess County.

According to a press release, the crash is blocking the highway near the intersection at KY 140.

KYTC says traffic will be detoured to KY 554 in order to move the semi.

They also say a wrecker is heading to the scene to remove the tractor trailer.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of shootout in Michael White case
ISP: Warrick Co. manhunt suspect dies after exchange of gunfire
Trumpet, a bloodhound, competes for Best in Show at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show,...
Sound off! Trumpet is 1st bloodhound to win Westminster show
Roland Tyler Jr.
Affidavit: Large variety of drugs found in Evansville home, man arrested
Authorities searching for ‘armed and dangerous suspect in Lynnville after brief chase.
WCSO: ‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect spotted Wednesday night
Century Aluminum in Hawesville
Century Aluminum stopping operations in Hawesville for 9 to 12 months

Latest News

22 people indicted in connected to drug trafficking at Webster Co. Jail
Supreme Court rules on Constitutional right to abortion
Supreme Court rules on Constitutional right to abortion
Vanderburgh Co. Health Dept. offering vaccines for kids under 5
USI named best overall online nurse practitioner program in Indiana