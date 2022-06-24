Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

IHSAA restructures postseason basketball format

IHSAA restructures postseason basketball format
IHSAA restructures postseason basketball format
By Tamar Sher
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 12:48 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WFIE) - The Indiana High School Athletic Association has voted to change the high school basketball postseason format, starting in the 2022-23 season.

The previous format required two regional wins to get to a single semi-state game for both the boys and girls basketball state tournaments.

Following the changes, the regional round will now be a single game, and the semi-state round will be a two-game format in order to advance to the state finals.

A committee consisting of school principals and athletic directors ratified the changes on Thursday, decided by a 15-2 vote.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trumpet, a bloodhound, competes for Best in Show at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show,...
Sound off! Trumpet is 1st bloodhound to win Westminster show
Authorities searching for ‘armed and dangerous suspect in Lynnville after brief chase.
WCSO: ‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect spotted Wednesday night
Roland Tyler Jr.
Affidavit: Large variety of drugs found in Evansville home, man arrested
Michael White
ISP: Situation ‘resolved’ in manhunt for armed suspect in Warrick Co.
Century Aluminum in Hawesville
Century Aluminum stopping operations in Hawesville for 9 to 12 months

Latest News

Memorial multi-sport athlete Ray Brodie signs to run track at Indiana University
Memorial multi-sport athlete Ray Brodie signs to run track at Indiana University
Mount Carmel “Snake Pit” getting facelift with new field turf installation
Mount Carmel “Snake Pit” getting facelift with new field turf installation
Mount Carmel “Snake Pit” getting facelift with new field turf installation
Mount Carmel “Snake Pit” getting facelift with new field turf installation
Memorial multi-sport athlete Ray Brodie signs to run track at Indiana University
Memorial multi-sport athlete Ray Brodie signs to run track at Indiana University