IHSAA restructures postseason basketball format

INDIANAPOLIS (WFIE) - The Indiana High School Athletic Association has voted to change the high school basketball postseason format, starting in the 2022-23 season.

The previous format required two regional wins to get to a single semi-state game for both the boys and girls basketball state tournaments.

Following the changes, the regional round will now be a single game, and the semi-state round will be a two-game format in order to advance to the state finals.

A committee consisting of school principals and athletic directors ratified the changes on Thursday, decided by a 15-2 vote.

