Hot and sunny end to the week, chance of rain Sunday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are starting the day with temperatures ranging from the upper 50s to mid 60s. As the sun rises, those temperatures will quickly begin to climb out of the 60s and through the 70s, breaking into the low 80s by about 9 AM. We will reach the upper 80s by about lunchtime before topping out in the low 90s this afternoon. Much like yesterday, the humidity is still very tolerable today, so the heat index is not a concern. Overnight, temperatures will fall back into the mid to upper 60s under mostly clear skies.

A warm front will push through the Tri-State on Saturday. Our weather will stay mostly sunny and dry, but our wind direction will shift, bringing warmer air up from the south. That will push our temperatures a few degrees high, topping out in the low to mid 90s Saturday afternoon. Heat index values may reach the upper 90s.

A cold front from that same weather system will swing through our region on Sunday. That will bring us a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly Sunday afternoon and evening. It looks like any chance of severe weather will stay to our southeast, and most of us will only pick up 0.25″ of rain or less.

We could really use the rain because many of us are seeing abnormally dry conditions, and portions of Vanderburgh, Posey, Henderson, Union, Gallatin and Saline Counties are now in a moderate drought.

As that cold front pushes off to the southeast, our skies will begin to clear on Monday, and cooler, drier air will take over from the north. That will drop our high temperatures into the low 80s Monday, but we will climb back into the 90s by midweek.

