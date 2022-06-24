Henderson Co. Sheriff’s Office not renewing contract with Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - After six years, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has decided to cut ties with the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force.

Former Henderson County Sheriff, Ed Brady, signed a contract with the task force in 2016.

Task force director, David Thompson, says there were a lot of problems with drugs in the county and their partnership was successful in tackling that, but now that contract is no longer getting renewed.

Thompson says they made more than 100 busts in the county within the first few months of their partnership.

“It was very apparent that there was some issues and problems with drugs, and so that partnership just went well,” said Thompson. “We were aggressive and very successful.”

Current Henderson County Sheriff, David Crafton, says they have found something more logical. He says for financial reasons.

Sheriff Crafton says their office has received funding to get a narcotics-trained deputy assigned to work with the drug task force through the Henderson Police Department.

Thompson says he asked that all three agencies work together to fight the drug problem instead, but the sheriff’s office ultimately decided not to renew the contract.

“Hopefully that they can foster a good relationship with each other and they can put their resources together to do the job that needs to be done for the community,” said Thompson. “It’s unfortunate that we’re still not going to be there. I have asked several times for us all to put our resources together and do that.”

Without the task force in Henderson, Thompson says he hopes drug crime arrests can still be made. Sheriff Crafton says that’s the goal.

Thompson says his detectives will miss helping out in Henderson.

“It’s a shame that we’re not going to be there to continue that relationship, but I feel like if these two agencies can get together and work together then the citizens of Henderson will hopefully be still be taken care of,” said Thompson.

Brady, says he was absolutely thrilled with the work the task force did when he was in office.

He goes on to say that it’s frustrating that all three agencies couldn’t work together to tackle the drug problem together.

