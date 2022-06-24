“Fueling Freedom” event drops gas price at Busler

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Unleaded gas is $3.69 and diesel is $4.59 at Busler Enterprises gas station off St. Joseph Rd.

It’s all part of “Fueling Freedom” a partnership between CountryMark and SynEnergy.

The event drops the price of gas Friday from noon until 5 p.m. $0.50 of every gallon sold is donated to military families in Evansville.

Organizers say with gas prices so high, the relief to drivers is an added bonus, but the main focus is giving back to military members and their families.

“The relief piece of it’s huge, but I think feeling good about doing something that is really beneficial for our community and for the military that does so much for us, this is a great way to show that support,” said CountryMark Crude Sourcing Manager Stacee Dover.

Some drivers tell us that they waited an hour in line for the discounted fuel but say they would’ve waited longer.

Cars filled the parking lot at Busler and formed lines along St. Joseph Ave.

Prices will return to normal Friday evening at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.