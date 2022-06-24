Friday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Authorities say the multi-day manhunt is now over. Indiana State Police say the suspect is dead. Jessica Costello is live this morning with the new details.

Today marks one year since the deadly condominium collapse in Surfside, Florida. Family members of those killed will honor them at a remembrance ceremony this morning.

We have new information on the Century Aluminum layoffs. Resources will be available in the next few days to help those affected.

The Shrinersfest is on this morning in downtown Evansville. The first one in two years officially gets underway around 11 on Riverside Drive.

