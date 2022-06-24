Ex-Southridge baseball star Colson Montgomery promoted to High-A

Birthday Club
Ex-Southridge baseball star Colson Montgomery thriving during first season in minor leagues
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WFIE) - Former Southridge baseball player Colson Montgomery has been promoted to High-A.

He will move from the Single-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox to the High-A affiliate, Winston-Salem Dash.

We previously caught up with Montgomery, who has been tearing it up for the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers.

For this season, Montgomery has got on base for 32 consecutive games while Hitting .324, including four home runs and 26 RBIs.

