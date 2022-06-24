Ex-Southridge baseball star Colson Montgomery promoted to High-A

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WFIE) - Former Southridge baseball player Colson Montgomery has been promoted to High-A.

He will move from the Single-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox to the High-A affiliate, Winston-Salem Dash.

#UPDATE Colson Montgomery got promoted!



Starting tonight, the star SS will move from the Single-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox to High-A @WSDashBaseball. @SouthridgeR @colsonmontgom23 @TJMONTGOMERY17 — Tamar Sher (@TamarSher14News) June 24, 2022

We previously caught up with Montgomery, who has been tearing it up for the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers.

For this season, Montgomery has got on base for 32 consecutive games while Hitting .324, including four home runs and 26 RBIs.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.