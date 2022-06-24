Empowerment Academy hosts open house in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Empowerment Academy held an open house on Friday in Owensboro in hopes of accepting homeless teenagers in 2023, and they are asking for the community’s help.

“No child should have to worry about where they’re are gonna sleep at night,” said Empowerment Academy board president Rhonda Davis.

The academy is building a house to aid homeless teenagers in the area. The build is almost halfway done.

“It’s kind of been a labor of love, that’s for sure,” said Michael Ballard, Academy co-chair and owner of Ballard Construction. Ballard has been overseeing the build.

The academy hopes to have the project done by the beginning of 2023, but they can’t do it alone they say.

“We need some people to partner with us in this mission, because it is a needed part of this society,” said Davis.

When finished, the building will have 18 bedrooms.

Davis says that Western Kentucky University will be donating bed frames to aid in the project.

When doors open, Davis is convinced beds will fill up quickly.

“I have no doubt in mind that we could have our house full here in a very short amount of time,” said Davis.

Board secretary Nicki Quisenberry says members can’t wait to have the opportunity to address this crisis.

“It’s one of those things that there’s a need out there, it’s been there for a very very long time, [and] it’s taken us a long time to get to where we’ve been able to do something about it, but we’re really excited that we’ll be able to work with our teens,” Quisenberry says.

Board members say that when the project is complete, applications will begin to be accepted through youth services offices within the Owensboro school district.

Teenagers living in the home will also be trained with life skill classes, and will be expected to cook for themselves using the planned kitchen.

For more information on how to get involved, visit their website.

