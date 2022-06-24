COVID-19 test kits being offered in Western Ky.

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Friday is your chance to get a free at-home COVID-19 test kit in Western Kentucky.

Health First Community Health Center will be offering them while supplies last.

That’s happening from 9 to 2 p.m.

You can pick them up at the health center on Morgan Street in Morganfield, Veach road in Owensboro, Jefferson Street in Princeton, Kentucky and Main Street in Providence.

Officials say there’s a limit of two test kits per household.

