Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

COVID-19 test kits being offered in Western Ky.

(okrasiuk/Adobe Stock)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Friday is your chance to get a free at-home COVID-19 test kit in Western Kentucky.

Health First Community Health Center will be offering them while supplies last.

That’s happening from 9 to 2 p.m.

You can pick them up at the health center on Morgan Street in Morganfield, Veach road in Owensboro, Jefferson Street in Princeton, Kentucky and Main Street in Providence.

Officials say there’s a limit of two test kits per household.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trumpet, a bloodhound, competes for Best in Show at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show,...
Sound off! Trumpet is 1st bloodhound to win Westminster show
Michael White
ISP: Warrick Co. manhunt suspect dies after exchange of gunfire
Authorities searching for ‘armed and dangerous suspect in Lynnville after brief chase.
WCSO: ‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect spotted Wednesday night
Roland Tyler Jr.
Affidavit: Large variety of drugs found in Evansville home, man arrested
Century Aluminum in Hawesville
Century Aluminum stopping operations in Hawesville for 9 to 12 months

Latest News

Christopher Britton.
Man to be sentenced for attempted murder in Evansville
Michael White
ISP: Warrick Co. manhunt suspect dies after exchange of gunfire
Mount Carmel “Snake Pit” getting facelift with new field turf installation
Mount Carmel “Snake Pit” getting facelift with new field turf installation
Friday Sunrise Headlines 6/24
Friday Sunrise Headlines