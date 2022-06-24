Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Case dismissed against man charged in murder for hire plot

Shooting on Kirkwood Drive in Dec. 2021
Shooting on Kirkwood Drive in Dec. 2021(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Charges are dismissed against one of the two men charged in what authorities say was murder for hire plot that left one person dead.

Officials with the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office say they have filed a motion to dismiss the case against Samuel Huggler.

They say earlier this month, the co-defendant in this case, Daniel Alvey, was found to be in contempt of court after refusing to answer questions or testify.

Huggler’s trial was supposed to start Monday.

There is no statute of limitations in Indiana for the crime of Murder, and authorities say they reserve the right to refile charges.

Alvey is still charged in the case.

Originally, authorities said Huggler hired Alvey to kill three people.

They say all three were shot in the 800 block of Kirkwood Drive in December of last year.

One of them, 18-year-old Olivia Huggler died.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of shootout in Michael White case
ISP: Warrick Co. manhunt suspect dies after exchange of gunfire
Trumpet, a bloodhound, competes for Best in Show at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show,...
Sound off! Trumpet is 1st bloodhound to win Westminster show
Roland Tyler Jr.
Affidavit: Large variety of drugs found in Evansville home, man arrested
Authorities searching for ‘armed and dangerous suspect in Lynnville after brief chase.
WCSO: ‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect spotted Wednesday night
Century Aluminum in Hawesville
Century Aluminum stopping operations in Hawesville for 9 to 12 months

Latest News

Pro-abortion rights walk in Evansville
Anti-abortion group holds rally in Evansville after Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade
Tri-State groups organize rally events after Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade
EVSC holds bus driver career fair
EVSC holds bus driver career fair
Lilly King
Lilly King qualifies for 50m breaststroke finals at World Championships