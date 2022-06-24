Case dismissed against man charged in murder for hire plot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Charges are dismissed against one of the two men charged in what authorities say was murder for hire plot that left one person dead.

Officials with the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office say they have filed a motion to dismiss the case against Samuel Huggler.

They say earlier this month, the co-defendant in this case, Daniel Alvey, was found to be in contempt of court after refusing to answer questions or testify.

Huggler’s trial was supposed to start Monday.

There is no statute of limitations in Indiana for the crime of Murder, and authorities say they reserve the right to refile charges.

Alvey is still charged in the case.

Originally, authorities said Huggler hired Alvey to kill three people.

They say all three were shot in the 800 block of Kirkwood Drive in December of last year.

One of them, 18-year-old Olivia Huggler died.

