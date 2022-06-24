Birthday Club
22 people indicted in connected to drug trafficking at Webster Co. Jail

(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Providence Police say there was a special called Grand Jury Thursday where they presented an investigation into an organized drug trafficking at the Webster County Detention Center.

Police say it had been going on since July 2021.

[Previous: Another arrest made in Webster Co. Jail drug investigation]

22 suspects were indicted total.

Police say Scott Baskett, Derrick Dempsey, Johnny Daugherty, Aaron Lovell, Former Deputy Jailer Jacqueline McMillen, Maggie Miller, Terry Linkswiler, Adam Gray, Crystal Ferguson, and William Barnaby were all arrested earlier this year for their involvement in promoting contraband and trafficking narcotics into The Webster County Detention Center.

Police say their investigation led them to 12 additional suspects including inmates Christopher Belt, Uriah House, Christopher West, Charles Reynolds, James “Buddy” Spink, and John Washburn, as well as Keelie Duncan, Hailie Brown, Jared Newcom, Benjamin Little, Deputy Jailer Johnathan Brothers, and Former Deputy Jailer Rodney Puckett.

They say the 10 suspects already charged and the 12 additional suspects were all indicted on charges ranging from engaging in organized crime, conspiracy to traffic in controlled substances, possession of methamphetamine, trafficking in methamphetamine, and official misconduct.

Anyone with information the additional suspects are urged to contact their local law enforcement agency or Kentucky State Police at 1-800-222-5555.

