Where to watch: Here’s a list of some Tri-State Fireworks shows

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There are several Independence Day celebrations planned in the Tri-State.

Here’s a list of some:

- Fireworks on The Ohio (Downtown Evansville) – Monday, July 4, 6 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

- Independence Day Celebration (Downtown Henderson) – Sunday, July 3, 5p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

- All American 4th of July (Smothers Park in Owensboro) – Monday, July 4, 5 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. There’s also 4th Fest at 4 p.m. at the Owensboro Convention Center. It includes activities for kids before the fireworks.

- Madisonville’s 4th Fest and Praise in the Park (Madisonville City Park) - July 2,3,4 – Fireworks displays each night

- July 4th Fireworks at Gibson County Fairgrounds – Monday, July 4

- Tell City (Behind The Depot) - Saturday, July 2

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.