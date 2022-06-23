Truck bursts into flames in Hawesville

HAWESVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a truck fire Thursday in Hawesville.

It broke out around 11:45 a.m. in front of an auto parts business on Hawes Blvd.

We had a crew in the area who noticed the black smoke. They were there as firefighters put out the flames.

It doesn’t appear that anyone was hurt, but our crew is checking with fire officials.

