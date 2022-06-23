Birthday Club
Thursday Sunrise Headlines 6/23
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFIE) - Authorities say they are still searching for the man who led authorities on a brief chase and shot at deputies. We have live coverage of the investigation this morning.

Hundreds of employees at Century Aluminum’s Hawesville plant will soon be laid off. The layoffs are expected to start in August.

Could congress suspend the federal gas tax? That’s what the president wants. He’s calling on lawmakers to suspend it for three months.

The banjos are warming up this morning in Daviess County. The 19th annual ROMP festival gets underway this afternoon with the sounds of bluegrass.

