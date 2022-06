OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Sycamore Street in Owensboro will be closed between West Fifth and Seventh streets for sewer repairs starting Friday.

Work is expected to last about a week.

A detour will be marked for drivers in the area.

Sycamore St. in Owensboro is set to close Friday.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.