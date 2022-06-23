Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Several arrested on drug charges following search of Beaver Dam business

Several arrested on drug charges following search of Beaver Dam business
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Several people were arrested on drug charges after officials searched a Beaver Dam business.

The sheriff’s office and the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant on Tuesday at S and S Cycles.

Detectives say four people were inside with a large amount of drugs and guns.

Officials say they believe the business was being used to traffic illegal substances.

Detectives say there was meth, marijuana, pills, a lot of cash and several other items.

The following were arrested.

  • Brennan Smith
  • Earl Austin
  • Thomas Reik
  • Travis Lacy

They are all booked in the Ohio County Jail on a long list of drug charges.

Several arrested on drug charges following search of Beaver Dam business
Several arrested on drug charges following search of Beaver Dam business

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Century Aluminum in Hawesville
Century Aluminum stopping operations in Hawesville for 9 to 12 months
Authorities searching for ‘armed and dangerous suspect in Lynnville after brief chase.
WCSO: ‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect spotted in area near Clutter Rd.
Kiarah Roach.
Police: Woman tries shooting another woman during fight in Evansville
Investigation on Shamrock Court
Strong odor prompts emergency response in Evansville
Meko Levels
KSP: Evansville man arrested after chase

Latest News

Authorities searching for ‘armed and dangerous suspect in Lynnville after brief chase.
WCSO: ‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect spotted Wednesday night
WFIE Traffic Alert
Sycamore St. in Owensboro set to close Friday
ROMP gets underway Thursday afternoon
ROMP gets underway Thursday afternoon
Thursday Sunrise Headlines 6/23
Thursday Sunrise Headlines