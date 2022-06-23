Several arrested on drug charges following search of Beaver Dam business
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Several people were arrested on drug charges after officials searched a Beaver Dam business.
The sheriff’s office and the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant on Tuesday at S and S Cycles.
Detectives say four people were inside with a large amount of drugs and guns.
Officials say they believe the business was being used to traffic illegal substances.
Detectives say there was meth, marijuana, pills, a lot of cash and several other items.
The following were arrested.
- Brennan Smith
- Earl Austin
- Thomas Reik
- Travis Lacy
They are all booked in the Ohio County Jail on a long list of drug charges.
