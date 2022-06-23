ROMP gets underway Thursday afternoon

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The 19th annual ROMP Festival gets underway Thursday afternoon with the sounds of bluegrass.

Campers are already there and set up. They were let in on Wednesday.

The Gibson Brothers kick things off at 4 this afternoon on the main stage.

The music then goes through the evening and well past midnight. The Hackensaw Boys play at midnight.

A long list of musicians will play through Saturday night at Yellow Creek Park.

Find more information here.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.