Mostly sunny, lower humidity

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We saw just a few clouds as that cold front passed through the Tri-State yesterday afternoon and evening. There were isolated showers in Dubois, Perry and Ohio Counties, but most of us stayed dry.

Now that that cold front has pushed off to our southeast, our skies are clear and we have cooler, drier air gently flowing down from the north. That shift in our wind direction will make it feel about 15° cooler today!

We are starting the day with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. We will climb into the mid 80s by about lunchtime before topping out in the upper 80s to around 90° this afternoon, which is pretty seasonable for this time of year. The big difference today is that our humidity is much lower than yesterday, so the heat index is not a concern.

We have plenty of sunshine on tap throughout the day today, although we will see a few clouds this evening. Tonight will be mostly clear and calm with low temperatures in the mid 60s.

Friday will be a rinse and repeat of today: mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s. Mostly clear overnight with lows in the mid 60s.

There are some changes on the way this weekend. A warm front will bring us a few more clouds on Saturday along with a slight uptick in both the heat and humidity. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s. A cold front will quickly follow on Sunday, bringing us some scattered showers and storms. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to around 90°.

The passage of that cold front will leave us with sunny skies and slightly cooler temperatures to start next week. High will be in the low to mid 80s Monday and Tuesday, but we will be approaching 90° again by Wednesday.

