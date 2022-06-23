Birthday Club
Mobile home catches fire in Henderson

Fire in Henderson
Fire in Henderson(Henderson Fire Department)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Fire Department was called to a mobile home in the early morning hours Thursday.

They say it was in the 1100 block of Atkinson, and there was an active fire when they arrived.

Fire officials say everyone made it out safely with no injuries.

The American Red Cross was called in to help.

Officials did not say what started the fire.

