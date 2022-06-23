Birthday Club
Hot and dry through the weekend

14 First Alert 6/23 - Midday
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A weak cold front brought less humid air into the Tri-State on Thursday. High temps climbed to near 90 across the area. Skies will remain clear overnight with morning lows on Friday dropping into the lower 60s. Friday will be sunny and warm with highs near 90. Saturday will be a little more humid with highs in the lower 90s. Another cold front may kick up a few showers and thunderstorms on Sunday, and highs will only reach the upper 80s. Milder air to start next week with highs in the lower 80s on Monday and Tuesday. Warming back into the mid to upper 80s by the middle of next week.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

