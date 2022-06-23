Hadi ShrinersFest returning Friday to downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Hadi ShrinersFest will return to downtown Evansville this Friday for the first time in two years.

Organizers say the opening ceremony will happen at 11 a.m. at the intersection of Walnut Street and Riverside Drive.

The event goes through Saturday.

We’re told that Friday is community night and bike night with food trucks and live music by Uncle Fudge and STL Every Little Thing.

On Saturday, the ShrinersFest will have a car show, more food trucks and booths from community organizations, and music by Jake Gaither and Tailgate Revival.

There will also be a bierstube for those 21 and older. There’s a $5 gate fee.

The Hadi Half-Pot will also have a booth open from 11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. each day at Walnut St. and Riverside Dr.

Tickets prices are:

150 tickets - $100.00

50 tickets - $40.00

20 tickets - $20.00

3 tickets - $10.00

1 ticket - $5.00

