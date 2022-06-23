Former USI baseball standout Nick Gobert returning as assistant coach

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Baseball Head Coach Tracy Archuleta announced that former All-American and graduate assistant Nick Gobert ‘17 M’19 is returning to the Screaming Eagles as an assistant coach in 2022-23.

“I’m excited to have Coach Gobert back on our staff,” Archuleta said. “Anytime you get a former player/coach back, it is very exciting. Coach Gobert has been to two NJCAA World Series as a coach and brings a lot of passion and knowledge to our team.”

Gobert spent the 2021-22 academic year at Walters State Community College in Morristown, Tennessee, where he helped lead the Senators to a 60-7 record and an appearance in the Junior College World Series.

During his tenure with the Senators, Gobert assisted more than 50 players in hitting, infield, outfield, catching, baserunning and pitching. The Senators had four All-Americans in 2022 and were the top-ranked team in their region before finishing third at the NJCAA Division I World Series.

Prior to Walters State, Gobert was an assistant coach at Indian Hills Community College in Centerville, Iowa, where he helped lead the Warriors to a 44-16 record in 2021 and a sixth-place finish in the NJCAA Division I World Series.

Gobert assisted more than 90 players during his two seasons at Indian Hills and ran the pitching staff during the 2020 season.

“Nick has been a pitching coach and a hitting coach, which makes him very versatile,” Archuleta explained. “He has experience on the recruiting trail and has shown he can locate and bring in quality student-athletes. I’m looking forward to working with Nick and watching him develop our student-athletes.”

Gobert got his start in collegiate coaching as a graduate assistant with the Eagles under Archuleta during the 2018-19 season. The Eagles went 30-21 overall and 21-12 in GLVC play before winning their first round game in the conference tournament.

Prior to joining the Eagles’ coaching staff, Gobert played for Archuleta, helping lead the Eagles to the 2018 NCAA II Midwest Region title and a berth in the NCAA II Championship for the fifth time in program history.

Gobert earned honorable mention All-America honors from the NCBWA in 2018 and was first-team All-Region as well as first-team All-GLVC East Division. At the plate, he hit .357 as a senior with 26 doubles, four triples, three home runs and 55 RBI.

In two seasons in a USI uniform, Gobert hit .316 with 38 doubles, six triples, four home runs and 79 RBI.

On the mount, he went 5-3 with a pair of saves, a 4.37 ERA and a .253 opponent batting average as a senior after making three appearances during his junior year.

After transferring from the University of Dayton following the 2016 season, Gobert went on to earn a pair of Academic All-GLVC awards as well as CoSIDA Academic All-District IV honors in 2018.

Gobert earned a bachelor’s degree in sport management with a minor in strength and conditioning from USI in 2017 as well as a master’s degree in sport management from USI in 2019.

The Jasper, Indiana, native has served as a baseball camp counselor as well as an assistant coach for the Dubois County Bombers (Ohio Valley League). Gobert and his wife, Haley, who were married in 2021, reside in Evansville.

Courtesy: USI Athletic Communications

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.