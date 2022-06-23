EVSC officials support FDA Juul ban

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Food and Drug Administration has ordered popular e-cigarette brand Juul to remove its vaping devices from the U.S. market.

The decision released Thursday morning stated that the company failed to prove that its products are safe for the public to use.

This means that all Juul products must be removed from store shelves, and are not allowed to be legally sold.

In addition to this, Juul has been openly criticized and blamed by many for cornering the market on the basis of underage nicotine addiction.

“Vaping is a very real issue,” said Jason Woebkenberg, chief communication officer for the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation said. “It is definitely targeted at young people, at teenagers.”

[READ MORE: FDA orders all Juul electronic cigarettes removed from US market]

The state of Indiana estimates that more than 3,000 Hoosier youth become addicted to nicotine products every year.

“[It] really incumbent on us to, as a community, to keep providing education and letting our teenagers know, and our early teens and our pre-teens in fact know this is not healthy, it can be very dangerous, and to please avoid it at all costs,” said Woebkenberg.

It was found that Juul products made up 48 percent of the e-cigarette market back in 2020.

The FDA said that only 23 authorized electronic cigarette brands are on the market currently.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.