Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

EVSC officials support FDA Juul ban

‘Vaping is a very real issue,’ school officials react to removal of e-cigarettes from US market
The Food and Drug Administration ordered popular e-cigarette brand Juul to remove its vaping...
The Food and Drug Administration ordered popular e-cigarette brand Juul to remove its vaping devices from the U.S. market on Thursday.
By Steve Mehling
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Food and Drug Administration has ordered popular e-cigarette brand Juul to remove its vaping devices from the U.S. market.

The decision released Thursday morning stated that the company failed to prove that its products are safe for the public to use.

This means that all Juul products must be removed from store shelves, and are not allowed to be legally sold.

In addition to this, Juul has been openly criticized and blamed by many for cornering the market on the basis of underage nicotine addiction.

“Vaping is a very real issue,” said Jason Woebkenberg, chief communication officer for the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation said. “It is definitely targeted at young people, at teenagers.”

[READ MORE: FDA orders all Juul electronic cigarettes removed from US market]

The state of Indiana estimates that more than 3,000 Hoosier youth become addicted to nicotine products every year.

“[It] really incumbent on us to, as a community, to keep providing education and letting our teenagers know, and our early teens and our pre-teens in fact know this is not healthy, it can be very dangerous, and to please avoid it at all costs,” said Woebkenberg.

It was found that Juul products made up 48 percent of the e-cigarette market back in 2020.

The FDA said that only 23 authorized electronic cigarette brands are on the market currently.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Century Aluminum in Hawesville
Century Aluminum stopping operations in Hawesville for 9 to 12 months
Authorities searching for ‘armed and dangerous suspect in Lynnville after brief chase.
WCSO: ‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect spotted Wednesday night
Kiarah Roach.
Police: Woman tries shooting another woman during fight in Evansville
Investigation on Shamrock Court
Strong odor prompts emergency response in Evansville
Meko Levels
KSP: Evansville man arrested after chase

Latest News

Truck bursts into flames in Hawesville
Truck bursts into flames in Hawesville
6/23 Neighborhood Watch
6/23 Neighborhood Watch
Fireworks
Where to watch: Here’s a list of some Tri-State Fireworks shows
Lilly King
Lilly King wins gold in 200m breaststroke at World Championships