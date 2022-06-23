Birthday Club
ECHO Housing Corporation Executive Director steps down from position
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - ECHO Housing Corporation announced Thursday that Chris Metz will be stepping down as its executive director.

This move is effective as of August 1.

“It was an honor to be called upon to lead the organization, and I will always look back at my time at ECHO as one of the most rewarding experiences of my career,” Metz said in a press release. “ECHO Housing is integral in our community’s collective efforts to end homelessness and I am humbled and proud to have served more than 10 years in a variety of roles as part of that effort.”

Metz has been with ECHO Housing since 2011, filling several different roles prior to being named executive director in 2018.

A search for Metz’s replacement will begin immediately.

