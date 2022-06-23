Affidavit: Large variety of drugs found in Evansville home, man arrested

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A search warrant led authorities to the discovery of a large variety of drugs at an Evansville home.

Detectives with the Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force with officers from the Evansville Police Department executed a search warrant for a home in the 100 block of East Chandler Avenue on Wednesday.

They say the resident of the house, 32-year-old Roland Tyler Jr., was arrested on Tuesday on a felony arrest warrant.

Authorities say they found several different drugs throughout the home when they searched it on Wednesday.

Detectives say they found two large commercial bags of marijuana and two bags of pills that tested positive for fentanyl in the kitchen.

They say they also found another Walmart sack with a large amount of weed and a box with cocaine inside.

In the living room, officials say they found a money counter, a vacuum sealer and vacuum bags. They say there were another three large bags of weed in the living room as well.

Detectives say they discovered another bag in the dining room that tested positive for synthetic cannabinoids.

Officials say they also found a gun and cash in other rooms throughout the house.

Tyler is in jail on several drug-related charges.

