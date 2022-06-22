Birthday Club
Work on First Ave. entering last phase

By Jill Lyman
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Water and Sewer Utility officials say there is good news for drivers on First Avenue.

They say the Board of Public Works is expected to award a paving contract this week to resurface First Avenue from Morgan Ave., south of Diamond Ave., north to Colonial Ave. next to Ivy Tech.

The paving should begin July 5 and be finished by mid-August.

Officials say this is the last phase of the First Avenue water line improvement project.

The work has been underway for several months.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

