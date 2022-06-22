Birthday Club
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

Wednesday Sunrise Headlines 6/22
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(WFIE) - Authorities in Warrick County are looking for Michael White. He’s accused of firing shots and running from deputies when they tried to pull him over.

The US could see its first new gun safety law in years. A vote late last night sets up the bill to potentially pass the Senate this week.

Help is on the way for some worried about a water rate increase in Evansville. City officials created a way to help offset the added cost with the Water and Sewer Utility Bill Relief Program.

The campers are lined up and ready to go. Yellow Creek Park opens up at 8 this morning in preps for ROMP.

