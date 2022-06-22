Birthday Club
Watch: Gov. Beshear in Henderson to break ground on I-69 Ohio River crossing

I-69 Ohio River Crossing i
I-69 Ohio River Crossing i(14 News)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Governor Beshear is joining state and local leaders to break ground on Section 1 of the Interstate 69 Ohio River Crossing that will eventually connect Henderson and Evansville.

Watch it live here at 10 a.m.

Gov. Beshear is joined by:

Jim Gray, secretary, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet

Henderson County Judge/Executive Brad Schneider

Henderson Mayor Steve Austin

Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke

[Previous: Lane closures planned on U.S. 41 in Henderson as crews prepare for I-69 Ohio River Crossing]

The work will start at the future U.S. 41 interchange at 1303 Kimsey Lane in Henderson.

