Watch: Gov. Beshear in Henderson to break ground on I-69 Ohio River crossing
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Governor Beshear is joining state and local leaders to break ground on Section 1 of the Interstate 69 Ohio River Crossing that will eventually connect Henderson and Evansville.
Gov. Beshear is joined by:
Jim Gray, secretary, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet
Henderson County Judge/Executive Brad Schneider
Henderson Mayor Steve Austin
Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke
The work will start at the future U.S. 41 interchange at 1303 Kimsey Lane in Henderson.
