UE Men’s Basketball officially begins workouts

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tuesday marked the official start of the new UE basketball era as workouts began for the Aces.

One day in, and everyone’s on the same page: it’s all about family.

“We just want to build a culture of communication, energy, effort, confidence and this is a good start to it,” head coach David Ragland says.

Returning players, freshman, and transfers alike all under one roof to start a new era.

“I’m excited about this team. We had our first great day. We’re all new, we’re hanging out around each other, getting to know each other better, so I think that’s great,” Akron transfer, Sekou Kalle says.

“It’s going to be my fifth year at college, so being able to be a leader, that vocal leader especially on the court,” UNLV transfer, Marvin Coleman says. “As a point guard being able to help the young guys, help everyone transition and gel, I think that’s the biggest thing for us to come together as a family.”

Up to this point, a majority of the communication between the coaches and the players has been virtual. Now that they’re together in person, they say they’re making instant connections.

“In my first meeting with them it was kind of funny. We were in the office, and everyone was kind of joking around and stuff, and I thought I was going in there to be serious,” freshman Cameron Gehlhausen says. “They did a really good job of taking me in and making me feel comfortable.”

Finding that comfort is everything with a program looking to rebuild. According to coach Ragland, the guys understand the assignment.

“I let them pick what we’re going to say in the breakdown and they want to say ‘family,’” Ragland says. “The biggest message is whatever you say, I wanna be a good player, I wanna be a part of a winning team, you want to be family, well let’s act like it.”

A returning Ace, Blaise Beauchamp knows how much the Evansville community loves basketball, and he says he’s confident in this new staff.

“They want to create that family bond so they can coach us as tough as they can on the court, and then off the court we’ll be close as a family. Everybody’s involved in all our workouts and it’s already been a great atmosphere and it’s only the first day, so it can only get better,” Beauchamp says.

