Trial date set for Evansville teen facing murder charge in deadly hit & run

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A trial date is set for an Evansville teenager charged with murder.

Mateo Rodriguez will be tried in October in the death of 33-year-old Megan Schaefer.

Police say it happened at a gas station at East Franklin Street and Weinbach Avenue in April.

Officers say Rodriguez stole a car at that location and then ran over Schaefer.

He’s charged with murder and auto theft.

