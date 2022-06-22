Birthday Club
Trial date set for Evansville teen facing murder charge in deadly hit & run

Mateo Rodriguez.
Mateo Rodriguez.(Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office.)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A trial date is set for an Evansville teenager charged with murder.

Mateo Rodriguez will be tried in October in the death of 33-year-old Megan Schaefer.

Police say it happened at a gas station at East Franklin Street and Weinbach Avenue in April.

Officers say Rodriguez stole a car at that location and then ran over Schaefer.

He’s charged with murder and auto theft.

