Trial date set for Evansville teen facing murder charge in deadly hit & run
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A trial date is set for an Evansville teenager charged with murder.
Mateo Rodriguez will be tried in October in the death of 33-year-old Megan Schaefer.
Police say it happened at a gas station at East Franklin Street and Weinbach Avenue in April.
Officers say Rodriguez stole a car at that location and then ran over Schaefer.
He’s charged with murder and auto theft.
