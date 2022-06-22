Tri-State Hot Stove League announces scholarship award recipients

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Monday night, the Tri-State Hot Stove League announced their scholarship award recipients.

North High School’s Cameron Decker received the Bob Coleman, and Joe Unfried, baseball scholarship, while Castle High School’s Jackie Lis received the softball award. The annual college scholarship is awarded to the students for being outstanding athletes, students and citizens.

