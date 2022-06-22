Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Tri-State Hot Stove League announces scholarship award recipients

Tri-State Hot Stove League announces scholarship award recipients
Tri-State Hot Stove League announces scholarship award recipients(14 News)
By Tamar Sher
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Monday night, the Tri-State Hot Stove League announced their scholarship award recipients.

North High School’s Cameron Decker received the Bob Coleman, and Joe Unfried, baseball scholarship, while Castle High School’s Jackie Lis received the softball award. The annual college scholarship is awarded to the students for being outstanding athletes, students and citizens.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left: Elexis Smith. Right: Talonica Johnson.
Police: 2 Henderson women arrested after shots fired in Evansville
EFD removes 2 cars from Ohio River
EFD removes 2 cars from Ohio River
Police: 80-yr-old in critical condition after hit & run
Police: 80-yr-old in critical condition after hit & run
Barrel House opens in Evansville
Barrel House opens in Evansville
A long-running Henderson staple is going to be closing its doors at the end of this month after...
D&M Family Foods closing after over 40 years of business

Latest News

University of Evansville men's basketball program.
UE Men’s Basketball officially begins workouts
Otters credit their good luck charm in 11-run fifth inning Father’s Day game
Otters credit their good luck charm in 11-run fifth inning Father’s Day game
Otters credit their good luck charm in 11-run fifth inning Father's Day game
Otters credit their good luck charm in 11-run fifth inning Father’s Day game
Evansville Otters hosts ‘Field of Dreams’ baseball clinic
Evansville Otters hosts ‘Field of Dreams’ baseball clinic