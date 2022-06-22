Sunny and hot through the end of the week

Birthday Club
14 First Alert 6/22 - Midday
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Humidity returned on Wednesday, along with temps in the middle 90s. Heat index values were around 100-105 during the afternoon. A Heat Advisory will continue for western Kentucky through 7pm. A few isolated thunderstorms possible through sunset. Thursday and Friday will be sunny and warm with a high of 88. Humidity levels will drop back into a more tolerable range both days. Over the weekend, another cold front will head toward the Ohio Valley. Scattered showers and storms will be possible on Sunday afternoon as highs drop back into the lower 80s. Sunny and dry to start next week with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the lower 60s.

