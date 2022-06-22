Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Starbucks adds new summer drinks to its menu

The Pineapple Passionfruit is one of the new summer drinks at Starbucks.
The Pineapple Passionfruit is one of the new summer drinks at Starbucks.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Starbucks has added two new summer drinks to the menu.

First is the Pineapple Passionfruit, which is just like it sounds. The flavors of each fruit is hand-shaken with real diced fruit chunks.

The other new drink is the Paradise Drink Refresher, which is the Pineapple Passionfruit plus coconut milk.

Along with the delicious drinks, there is also a new sandwich made with chicken, egg and maple butter on a toasted oat biscuit roll.

Starbucks has also added a cookies and cream cake pop.

All these new items will stay on the permanent Starbucks menu.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left: Elexis Smith. Right: Talonica Johnson.
Police: 2 Henderson women arrested after shots fired in Evansville
EFD removes 2 cars from Ohio River
EFD removes 2 cars from Ohio River
Meko Levels
KSP: Evansville man arrested after chase
Authorities searching for ‘armed and dangerous suspect in Lynnville after brief chase.
Authorities searching for ‘armed and dangerous suspect in Lynnville after brief chase
A Tennessee nurse was arrested on a charge of DUI despite not being under the influence.
Blood test shows woman charged with DUI, felony child neglect was sober at time of arrest

Latest News

FILE - Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell participates in a swearing-in ceremony,...
Powell: Fed will decide on rate hikes ‘meeting by meeting’
Foam is sprayed on a jet that caught fire upon landing at Miami International Airport on Tuesday.
3 injured when jetliner crash lands, catches fire in Miami
I-69 Ohio River Crossing i
Watch: Gov. Beshear in Henderson to break ground on I-69 Ohio River crossing
According to the sheriff’s office, 25-year-old Deputy Austin Derek Aldridge was shot as he...
South Carolina deputy shot and killed in the line of duty
The White House has been working to make supply more available as it has faced pressure from...
US importing baby formula from Mexico to ease shortage