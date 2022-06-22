Square dancers flash mob in front of Ford Center

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dozens of people gathered in downtown Evansville Wednesday for square dancing.

Dancers gathered in front of the Ford Center for “lash mob square dancing.”

The event previewed the 71st National Square Dance Convention starting Thursday night in Evansville.

More than 2,000 dancers from around the world will be at the event.

