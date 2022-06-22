Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

South Carolina deputy shot and killed in the line of duty

According to the sheriff’s office, 25-year-old Deputy Austin Derek Aldridge was shot and killed Tuesday. (Source: WHNS)
By FOX Carolina News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORE, S.C. (FOX Carolina/Gray News) – A deputy with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office died after responding to a domestic incident Tuesday afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s office, 25-year-old Deputy Austin Derek Aldridge was shot as he approached the home around 3:20 p.m.

WHNS reports he was taken to the hospital where he died around 9:30 p.m.

Deputies said the suspect, identified as Duane Heard, took off in a vehicle after the shooting.

Officials followed Heard and tried to stop him but said he acted like he was going to surrender before firing at deputies again.

SWAT agents and K-9 units found Heard in the woods, where he was arrested.

According to authorities, Heard was shot twice, but it is unclear when he was hit. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to live.

“Deputy Aldridge’s actions day in and day out changed lives. We will miss you Austin,” the sheriff’s office said in a post on Facebook.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left: Elexis Smith. Right: Talonica Johnson.
Police: 2 Henderson women arrested after shots fired in Evansville
EFD removes 2 cars from Ohio River
EFD removes 2 cars from Ohio River
Meko Levels
KSP: Evansville man arrested after chase
Authorities searching for ‘armed and dangerous suspect in Lynnville after brief chase.
Authorities searching for ‘armed and dangerous suspect in Lynnville after brief chase
A Tennessee nurse was arrested on a charge of DUI despite not being under the influence.
Blood test shows woman charged with DUI, felony child neglect was sober at time of arrest

Latest News

FILE - Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell participates in a swearing-in ceremony,...
Powell: Fed will decide on rate hikes ‘meeting by meeting’
Foam is sprayed on a jet that caught fire upon landing at Miami International Airport on Tuesday.
3 injured when jetliner crash lands, catches fire in Miami
I-69 Ohio River Crossing i
Watch: Gov. Beshear in Henderson to break ground on I-69 Ohio River crossing
The White House has been working to make supply more available as it has faced pressure from...
US importing baby formula from Mexico to ease shortage