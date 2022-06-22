Police: Woman tries shooting another woman during fight in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A 23-year-old Evansville woman is in jail, accused of trying to shoot another woman during a fight.

Officers were called to the area of Lorraine Park around 4 Wednesday afternoon for a person with a gun.

Police say they found the victim on South Roosevelt Drive while the suspect, identified as Kiarah Roach, was stopped on Corregidor Circle.

Roach was taken into custody.

According to an affidavit, the victim told officers that she had met Roach in the area of Lorraine Park to fight each other.

The victim said she had recently had a bad break-up with Roach’s brother, and Roach had been threatening her and trying to get her to fight.

The victim agreed to a fight and decided to do it at Lorraine Park.

The victim told officers that she met Roach outside of her car. That’s when she says Roach hit her in the head with some metal object.

The affidavit states that Roach went back to her car and pointed a gun at the victim.

According to the victim, she heard Kiarah pull the trigger multiple times, but the gun never fired.

The victim says she then left the scene and called police while the suspect followed her in her car.

Officers say they pulled over Roach.

In her car, they say they found a silver file that was reportedly used to hit the victim in the head and a handgun.

They say the gun was loaded and had a cartridge in the chamber.

Authorities discovered there was surveillance footage of the incident recorded by a neighbor near Lorraine Park.

They say the video validated the victim’s statements on what happened.

Officers say they could see Kiarah pull a gun on the victim and even say they could hear the trigger being pulled.

Police say thankfully the gun didn’t fire as the victim was about a foot away when the suspect first pulled the trigger.

Kiarah was arrested and charged with attempted aggravated battery.

