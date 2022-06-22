The Peach Cobbler Factory coming to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new place to get a sweet treat is coming to Evansville.

The Peach Cobbler Factory’s website shows Evansville on a list of their “coming soon” locations.

There’s no word on a timeline or a specific location.

The chain was started in 2013, and their website shows they offer several cobblers, cinnamon rolls, and homemade banana pudding.

The Peach Cobbler Factory currently has 17 locations, including Louisville and Nashville.

The “coming soon” list shows another 138 locations, including Evansville.

