Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

The Peach Cobbler Factory coming to Evansville

The Peach Cobbler Factory opening several new locations, including Evansville.
The Peach Cobbler Factory opening several new locations, including Evansville.(The Peach Cobbler Factory previous press release)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new place to get a sweet treat is coming to Evansville.

The Peach Cobbler Factory’s website shows Evansville on a list of their “coming soon” locations.

There’s no word on a timeline or a specific location.

The chain was started in 2013, and their website shows they offer several cobblers, cinnamon rolls, and homemade banana pudding.

The Peach Cobbler Factory currently has 17 locations, including Louisville and Nashville.

The “coming soon” list shows another 138 locations, including Evansville.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left: Elexis Smith. Right: Talonica Johnson.
Police: 2 Henderson women arrested after shots fired in Evansville
EFD removes 2 cars from Ohio River
EFD removes 2 cars from Ohio River
Meko Levels
KSP: Evansville man arrested after chase
Authorities searching for ‘armed and dangerous suspect in Lynnville after brief chase.
Authorities searching for ‘armed and dangerous suspect in Lynnville after brief chase
A Tennessee nurse was arrested on a charge of DUI despite not being under the influence.
Blood test shows woman charged with DUI, felony child neglect was sober at time of arrest

Latest News

INDOT to hold public hearing on proposed pedestrian bridge over US 41 in Evansville
Dawson Springs Primitive Baptist Church rebuilds after December storms
Dawson Springs Primitive Baptist Church rebuilds after December storms
Authorities searching for ‘armed and dangerous suspect in Lynnville after brief chase.
Authorities searching for ‘armed and dangerous suspect in Lynnville after brief chase
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines 6/22
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines