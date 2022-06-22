OPD: Teen arrested in connection to multiple investigations

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police Department says a teen who was wanted in connection with several different investigations is now in custody.

Police say they found the teen on Tuesday at a home in the 2000 block of West Ninth Street related to an ongoing narcotics investigation.

OPD officials say the teen had a handgun and is facing numerous charges including escape, resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance. Officers say he was also wanted in connection with three other investigations.

Police say the teen was briefly held in the Warren Regional Juvenile Detention on one occasion, despite being previously charged with 19 other offenses, including assault and abuse of a teacher.

The teen is currently back in the Warren Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

