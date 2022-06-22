Muhlenberg County Health Department offering COVID-19 testing and vaccines
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MUHLENBERG, Ky. (WFIE) - The Muhlenberg County Health Department will be offering covid-19 testing and vaccines for the next two days.
Wednesday, June 22, that’ll be at Nelson Creek Missionary Baptist on U-S 62 in Central City and on Thursday tests and vaccines will be offered at the health department.
They ask that people call to make an appointment. That number is 1-877-888-6647.
