Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Muhlenberg County Health Department offering COVID-19 testing and vaccines

Newscast recording
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUHLENBERG, Ky. (WFIE) - The Muhlenberg County Health Department will be offering covid-19 testing and vaccines for the next two days.

Wednesday, June 22, that’ll be at Nelson Creek Missionary Baptist on U-S 62 in Central City and on Thursday tests and vaccines will be offered at the health department.

They ask that people call to make an appointment. That number is 1-877-888-6647.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left: Elexis Smith. Right: Talonica Johnson.
Police: 2 Henderson women arrested after shots fired in Evansville
EFD removes 2 cars from Ohio River
EFD removes 2 cars from Ohio River
Police: 80-yr-old in critical condition after hit & run
Police: 80-yr-old in critical condition after hit & run
Barrel House opens in Evansville
Barrel House opens in Evansville
A long-running Henderson staple is going to be closing its doors at the end of this month after...
D&M Family Foods closing after over 40 years of business

Latest News

Kentucky Secretary of State asks for the public’s help
Kentucky Secretary of State asks for the public’s help
Muhlenberg County Health Department offering COVID-19 testing and vaccines
Muhlenberg County Health Department offering COVID-19 testing and vaccines
Authorities searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in Lynnville after brief chase
Authorities searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in Lynnville after brief chase
KSP: Evansville man arrested after chase
KSP: Evansville man arrested after chase