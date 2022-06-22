More humid with a chance of storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Today will be the hottest day of the week, but a cold front will bring us a slight chance of rain and a cooldown.

The first half of Wednesday will be sunny, but we will see a few more clouds this afternoon and evening as that cold front approaches the Tri-State. A few spotty showers and thunderstorms may also pop up along that cold front, but not everyone will see rain today.

There is a Marginal Risk of severe weather, so any storms that do develop may have the potential to become strong or even severe, capable of producing damaging wind gusts.

As that cold front pushes off the south-southeast, our skies will clear overnight, but cooler air will also move in from the north, dropping the heat and the humidity as we head into Thursday.

Most of us are starting the day with temperatures in the low 70s. We will climb out of the 70s and through the 80s this morning before topping out in the mid to upper 90s this afternoon. Although our high temperature will be very similar to yesterday’s, it will feel hotter due to higher humidity. Heat index values could get as high as 100 to 103°.

Overnight, our temperatures will fall back into the upper 60s to near 70° under clearing skies.

Thursday will be sunny and cooler with high temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90°. Friday will be very similar with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 90s.

A low pressure system will bring some more changes our way this weekend. A warm front Saturday will push our temperatures into the mid 90s and may bring us an isolated chance of rain. Our better chance of rain is Sunday when the adjacent cold front moves through. That will also usher in some cooler air to start next week, dropping our highs back into the low to mid 80s Monday and Tuesday.

