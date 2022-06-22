Birthday Club
Jackie Young named starter in 2022 WNBA All-Star Game

Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young dribbles during the second half of a WNBA basketball game...
Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young dribbles during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Sparks Friday, July 2, 2021, in Los Angeles. The Aces won 66-58. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)(Mark J. Terrill | AP)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Princeton native Jackie Young was announced as one of the 10 starters for the WNBA All-Star Game on Wednesday.

This is the first All-Star selection for the former No. 1 overall pick out of Notre Dame.

The 6-foot guard is enjoying the best season of her professional career, averaging a career-best 18.2 points per game this year for the Las Vegas Aces.

The 2022 WNBA All-Star Game is scheduled to tip off in Chicago on July 10.

