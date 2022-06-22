Jackie Young named starter in 2022 WNBA All-Star Game

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Princeton native Jackie Young was announced as one of the 10 starters for the WNBA All-Star Game on Wednesday.

This is the first All-Star selection for the former No. 1 overall pick out of Notre Dame.

The 6-foot guard is enjoying the best season of her professional career, averaging a career-best 18.2 points per game this year for the Las Vegas Aces.

The 2022 WNBA All-Star Game is scheduled to tip off in Chicago on July 10.

