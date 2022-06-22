Birthday Club
INDOT to hold public hearing on proposed pedestrian bridge over US 41 in Evansville

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation will hold a public hearing for a proposed pedestrian bridge over US 41 in Evansville next week.

That’s set for June 29 at Bosse High School.

Officials say doors open at 4:30 p.m. and formal presentations will start at 6.

We’re told the public will have a chance to view project displays and speak with project representatives before formal presentations begin.

Attendees will have the opportunity to provide comments on the project.

For those who are unable to attend the event in person, the public hearing presentation and comment session will also be broadcasted live on the INDOT Southwest Facebook page.

