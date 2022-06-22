Gov. Holcomb calls a special session to return $1B to Hoosier taxpayers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFIE) - Governor Eric Holcomb called a special session for the General Assembly to convene to take action to return more than $1 billion of state reserves to Hoosier taxpayers.

That special session is set for July 6.

Governor Holcomb says his plan would give each taxpayer about $225 in addition to the $125 that Hoosiers are currently receiving from the state’s automatic taxpayer refund.

He says, in total, each eligible Hoosier would receive about $350 while married couples who filed jointly would receive about $700.

