Gary resident 2nd in Indiana confirmed with monkeypox

GARY, Ind. (AP) - A Gary resident has been confirmed as the second person in Indiana diagnosed with monkeypox.

Gary Health Commissioner Dr. Roland H. Walker told reporters Tuesday that the patient has been isolated and health officials have contacted others who have had close contact with the patient.

The case was confirmed Sunday.

On Saturday, Indiana health officials reported the state’s first probable case of monkeypox.

The disease first causes flu-like symptoms before progressing to a rash on the face and body.

This year, 1,880 infections have been reported in more than 30 countries where monkeypox isn’t typically found.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say more than 140 cases have been confirmed in the U.S.

