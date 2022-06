EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say Evansville Firefighters and Evansville Police were called to an investigation on Shamrock Court.

We are still waiting to confirm what the investigation is about.

Crews have been on scene since around 8:30 a.m.

Investigation on Shamrock Court (WFIE)

We have a crew waiting to get information.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.