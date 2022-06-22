Deputy jailer suspended following Daviess Co. inmate escape

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials at the Daviess County Jail have confirmed a deputy jailer has been suspended pending an investigation into the escape of an inmate.

21-year-old Mary Lou Eggleston escaped from custody earlier this month after police say she was at the hospital receiving treatment and stole a detention center car.

[PREVIOUS: Escaped Daviess Co. inmate found & arrested]

Officials say she was on the run with her boyfriend Jayvon Fountain. They say both were ultimately located at the Days Inn, which is near New Harmony Road.

Eggleston is now facing additional charges of second-degree escape and theft of identity.

Jail officials have not released the name of the deputy at this time.

