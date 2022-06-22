Birthday Club
City of Huntingburg seeks proposals to save historic home

Historic home inn downtown Huntingburg.(Indiana Landmarks.)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials in Huntingburg have paused plans to demolish a nineteenth-century home in hopes they can find someone interested in fixing up the property.

The city bought the property at 405 North Main Street in 2021 with plans to demolish it in order to expand parking for a downtown business.

Officials with Indiana Landmarks say preservation advocates argue that the house’s removal would create a gap in an otherwise historic streetscape.

They say demolition plans are on hold as the city council seeks rehabilitation proposals, which are due by the end of July.

To learn more about submitting a proposal, you can contact Indiana Landmarks’ Southern Regional Office at south@indianalandmarks.org.

