Authorities searching for suspect after chase in Lynnville

LYNNVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office along with the Indiana State Police were involved in a chase Tuesday evening.

Central Dispatch confirmed that happened in Lynnville near Clutter Road.

Dispatch also says the suspect shot a single gunshot at officers.

According to ISP, the chase ended with the suspect running away on foot. WCSO is the lead in this investigation.

At this time, it has not been confirmed if the suspect has been caught.

We will update this story once we learn more.

